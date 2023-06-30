Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Free Report)’s share price rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.25 and last traded at $13.25. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

Nuvera Communications Stock Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; and voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its network.

