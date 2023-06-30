NXM Achieves Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019458 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014137 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,463.57 or 1.00053474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002150 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

