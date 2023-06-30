Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0498 on Top Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $284.97 million and approximately $27.54 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0498 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org."

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

