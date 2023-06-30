OLD National Bancorp IN Has $19.68 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

NYSE:DE opened at $401.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $380.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.28. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total value of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

