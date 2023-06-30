OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 1,101 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,251 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $20,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $457,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $328,080,000 after acquiring an additional 726,433 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total transaction of $8,729,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,866,402.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 254,558 shares of company stock valued at $51,371,576. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $253.33 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $255.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average of $194.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 billion, a PE ratio of 402.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.87.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

