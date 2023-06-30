Olin (NYSE:OLN) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $68.00.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.17.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN stock opened at $51.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $64.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olin will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 10.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 508.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

