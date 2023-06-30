OMG Network 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.35 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 30th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $91.66 million and approximately $17.35 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00002117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00042802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00030361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00013658 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

