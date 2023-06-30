One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Down 0.7%

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) dropped 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.79 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 14,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 29,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of One Stop Systems from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of One Stop Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

One Stop Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 million, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems ( NASDAQ:OSS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $16.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 million.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 203,591 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $472,331.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,333,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,030.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,782,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 238,227 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,045,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 285,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 36.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance compute and storage hardware, software, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. It provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

