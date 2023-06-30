OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the May 31st total of 119,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 133,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OCFT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 46,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,969. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $129.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.71% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $135.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on OneConnect Financial Technology from $8.60 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions.

