OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Price Target Raised to $15.00

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of OPAL stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $12.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.52.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $1,004,061.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 84.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,834,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the third quarter worth about $14,904,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

