Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,166 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $43.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,141. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,179,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,350 shares of company stock worth $14,120,881 in the last 90 days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

