Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

XHB stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.12. The company had a trading volume of 356,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,704. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $52.99 and a 12 month high of $80.48.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

