Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,196 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 52,033.7% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,513,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.43. The company had a trading volume of 45,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,045. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

