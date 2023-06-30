Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,444 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.16. 857,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,082,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

