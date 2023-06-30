Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.41. 5,710,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,663,896. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.92.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

