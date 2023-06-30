Orbler 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $170,512.35 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Orbler token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00002597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded up 43.8% against the dollar. Orbler has a market capitalization of $159.80 million and approximately $170,512.35 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

