Orchid Price Hits $0.0517 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $49.78 million and $1.15 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013809 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,928.87 or 0.99800991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05083601 USD and is up 0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $877,194.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.