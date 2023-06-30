Osmosis Market Capitalization Tops $244.01 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Osmosis has a market capitalization of $244.01 million and $5.23 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 587,378,721 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

