Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,285,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,451,000 after buying an additional 828,689 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,571,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,921,000 after buying an additional 101,716 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,434,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,509,000 after buying an additional 335,419 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $47.58. 1,476,779 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.1911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

