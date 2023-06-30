Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 92 Resources

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Free Report)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating restated by investment analysts at 92 Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

PK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 3,656,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.95. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,254.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

