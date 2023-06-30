Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Has $14.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4,479.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 4.2% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $14,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 77,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 422.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.41. The company had a trading volume of 756,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,725. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.62.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

