Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 649,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 10.0% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $34,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VEU stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. 914,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,129. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

