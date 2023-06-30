Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Invests $4.42 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636,240. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

