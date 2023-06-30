Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,146,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,248,000 after buying an additional 2,663,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,658,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,072,000 after buying an additional 619,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,610,000 after buying an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,202,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,805. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.