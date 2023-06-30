Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Takes $370,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 63,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 215,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 36,711 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 196,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 47,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. 2,004,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,314. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.