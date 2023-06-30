Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Has $8.87 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 642.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,410,000 after acquiring an additional 524,108 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 524,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,851,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% during the first quarter. MTC Wealth Management LLC now owns 358,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,686,000 after buying an additional 82,487 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

