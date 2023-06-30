Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 1,718 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 66,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,563,000. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $69.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.30 and a 12 month high of $71.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

