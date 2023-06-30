Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 5,506 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises 1.6% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $18,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,595,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 438,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,273,000 after purchasing an additional 80,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,655,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 596,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,540,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.14. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

