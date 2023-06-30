Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 635 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

