Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.08% of Paychex worth $31,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Paychex by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $990,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after buying an additional 123,778 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Paychex Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.74. 581,740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

