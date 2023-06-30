Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.65-$4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.31 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.

Paychex Trading Down 1.2 %

PAYX opened at $109.33 on Friday. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reissued an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.53.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Paychex by 72.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

