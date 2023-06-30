Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the May 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Pennon Group Trading Down 3.2 %

PEGRY traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $18.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,229. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $16.79 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.39.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.7085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.28. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pennon Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Pennon Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.53) to GBX 1,200 ($15.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pennon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

