Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,590. The company has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.35.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

