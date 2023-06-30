Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Price Performance

Shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI stock remained flat at $1.36 on Friday. 5,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,632. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.55.

Get Perimeter Medical Imaging AI alerts:

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept.

Receive News & Ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perimeter Medical Imaging AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.