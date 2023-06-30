PetroNeft Resources (LON:PTR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.08

PetroNeft Resources plc (LON:PTR – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.08 ($0.00), with a volume of 333169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.09 ($0.00).

The stock has a market cap of £856,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31.

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company primarily holds a 90% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast; and 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast.

