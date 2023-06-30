PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Stock Price Down 2.6%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Free Report) shares dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48). Approximately 902,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,178,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39 ($0.50).

PetroTal Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £335.09 million, a P/E ratio of 290.38 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.52.

PetroTal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. PetroTal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,846.15%.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the appraisal, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship asset is its 100% owned Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

