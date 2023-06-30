Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.6 %

PFE stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. The company had a trading volume of 30,810,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,670,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $207.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

