Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.85

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.85 and last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 205702 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $619.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.45. On average, equities analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $27,155.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,897.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Azmi Nabulsi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,567 shares in the company, valued at $822,423.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $27,155.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,897.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,919 shares of company stock valued at $191,177 and have sold 7,509 shares valued at $74,521. 27.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 553,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Further Reading

