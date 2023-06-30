PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $9.20. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 172,364 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.