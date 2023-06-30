PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and traded as high as $9.20. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 172,364 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

