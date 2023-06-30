PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.93

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.39. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 51,045 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
