PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.93

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and traded as high as $10.39. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 51,045 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMF. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 144,700 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 481,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 132,387 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 54,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $511,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

