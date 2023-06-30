Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 179,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 47,372 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35,185 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 19,814 shares during the period.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,945. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

