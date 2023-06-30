Piper Sandler Cuts Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $44.00

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IART. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $40.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De purchased 7,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

