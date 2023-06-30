Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Bought by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,035 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAA. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 419,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 69,811 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.71.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAA. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.68.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.