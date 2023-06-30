PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded up 116.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $306,969.79 and approximately $73.42 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00350840 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017244 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000412 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,359,777 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.