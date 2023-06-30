PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Hardeep Gulati Sells 19,169 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 19,169 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $364,402.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,623,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,856,784.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $569,944.88.

PowerSchool stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.93. 36,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,713. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.28 and a beta of 0.90.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. Equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 247.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 97,789 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PowerSchool by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in PowerSchool by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 43,039 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the first quarter worth $11,702,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

