Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires 1,281 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,954,000 after buying an additional 288,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 144,660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 582,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 95,645 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $56,540.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,403 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $56,540.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,224,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,957.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,836 shares of company stock valued at $154,591. 31.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,069. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $66.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

