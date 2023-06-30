Prairiewood Capital LLC Acquires 9,748 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2,505.0% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 285,570 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $57,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.85. 20,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,403. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

