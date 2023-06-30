Prairiewood Capital LLC Raises Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,991 shares during the quarter. Golub Capital BDC accounts for about 2.9% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Golub Capital BDC worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,914,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 72,766 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,289,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after acquiring an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,572 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 50,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,024. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $14.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.74%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

