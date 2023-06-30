Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) Major Shareholder Rajat Suri Sells 25,000 Shares

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST – Free Report) major shareholder Rajat Suri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $119,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,688,434.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rajat Suri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 29th, Rajat Suri sold 50,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $246,500.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Rajat Suri sold 20,000 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $94,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Rajat Suri sold 4,241 shares of Presto Automation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $14,546.63.

Presto Automation Stock Up 1.2 %

PRST stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. 1,832,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.35. Presto Automation Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Presto Automation ( NASDAQ:PRST ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The leader in drive-thru voice AI reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter.

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded Presto Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the first quarter valued at $32,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presto Automation during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation Inc operates as a labor automation technology provider in the hospitality industry. The company develops the Presto Smart Dining system (Presto Touch) that offers operations efficiency, guest self-service, and marketing benefits for casual dining operators. Its solution includes a portfolio of tabletop, handheld, and wearable devices supported by a suite of cloud-based services to enable guest ordering, payment, and surveys, as well as cloud-based operations metrics, security, and support monitoring in real time.

