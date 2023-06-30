Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW) Short Interest Update

Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the May 31st total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Presto Automation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Presto Automation stock. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in Presto Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSTW – Free Report) by 1,968.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590,436 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Presto Automation were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Presto Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSTW traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 60,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,308. Presto Automation has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.08.

Presto Automation Company Profile

Presto Automation, Inc provides labor automation technology solutions in the hospitality industry. It offers a platform of comprehensive voice, vision, and touch solutions designed to increase staff productivity and improve the guest experience. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

